Price (upper body) will start in the home crease Saturday versus the Senators.

Price will return to the starter's crease for the first time since April 5. The veteran netminder has been a bit inconsistent this season, but he's ultimately recorded a .903 save percentage and a 12-6-5 record through 23 appearances. The Senators are a tough matchup even though they're out of the hunt, but they've lost five of their last six outings while averaging 2.8 goals.