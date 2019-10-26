Canadiens' Carey Price: Starting against Toronto
Price will guard the home crease Saturday against the Maple Leafs.
The Canadiens' netminder is coming off a tough result in his last outing, a 4-2 loss to San Jose. Price allowed four goals on 23 shots. Turning things around versus Toronto will not be easy, with the visitors averaging 3.67 goals per game so far in 2019-20, fourth-most in the NHL. Price and the Canadiens defeated the Maple Leafs 6-5 on Oct. 5.
