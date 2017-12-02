Canadiens' Carey Price: Starting against Wings on Saturday

Price will guard the net Saturday for a home matchup against the Red Wings, John Lu of TSN reports.

Although he wasn't as sharp as he had been in his previous three games during Thursday's win over Detroit, Price emerged with another victory to make it four straight. He will be between the pipes for the rematch Saturday, looking to extend that streak to five.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories