Price will start and could be in goal for the entirety of Wednesday's exhibition game against Toronto, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

The Canadiens will need to have Price stand on his head and steal the series against Pittsburgh in order to have a shot at advancing past the qualifying round, so the 32-year-old backstop could end up playing all three periods Wednesday to ensure he's fully dialed in ahead of Saturday's Game 1 against the Penguins. Price compiled a 27-25-6 record while posting a 2.79 GAA and .909 save percentage in 58 appearances during the regular season.