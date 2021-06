Price will defend the cage on the road in Wednesday's Game 2 matchup with Tampa Bay, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

Price took it on the chin in Game 1 as he gave up five goals on 27 shots (.815 save percentage), marking his worst outing of the postseason, Still, the Habs would be crazy to replace an elite netminder of his caliber with backup Jake Allen. The veteran Price will be looking for a bounce-back performance versus the Lightning, who will be without top-six winger Alex Killorn (leg).