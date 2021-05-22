Price led the Canadiens onto the ice and he's expected to start on the road in Game 2 versus the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Price was stellar in Game 1, stopping 35 of 36 shots to earn the win. The 33-year-old had missed a month with a concussion prior to that game, but he appears to be fully healthy for the postseason. The Maple Leafs were only limited to one goal twice in the regular season, so they should challenge Price in goal Saturday.