Price will be between the pipes on the road for Game 7 against Toronto on Monday, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

After conceding a 3-1 series deficit to the Leafs, Price is sporting a.936 save percentage in his last two contests, including stopping 41 of 43 shots in Game 6 to extend the series. The 33-year-old netminder will almost certainly be the deciding factor in Game 7 and is capable of standing on his head and propelling the Habs into the next round.