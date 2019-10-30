Canadiens' Carey Price: Starting in Arizona

Price will guard the goal during Wednesday's road game against Arizona, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Price was dialed in during his last start Saturday against Toronto, stopping 29 of 31 shots en route to a convincing 5-2 victory. The veteran backstop will look to stay sharp in a tough road matchup with a hot Coyotes club that's gone 7-2-1 in its last 10 games.