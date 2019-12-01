Canadiens' Carey Price: Starting in Boston
Price will start against the Bruins on Sunday, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Price enters Sunday's game 0-4-1 in the last five starts with a 5.34 goals-against average and .822 save percentage. One of those losses was an 8-1 loss to Boston at home. Sunday's game is on the road in Boston where Price has a .919 save percentage and 2.55 GAA.
