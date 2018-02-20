Canadiens' Carey Price: Starting in goal Tuesday
Price will face pucks in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Over his last 13 contests, the once-dominant Price has won just two games, showing a 3.18 GAA and a horrible .887 save percentage. The 2015 Vezina Trophy winner is having arguably the worst season of his career and it shows no signs of getting better anytime soon. This should hold especially true going into Tuesday's matchup with a Philadelphia team that has posted 26 goals in its last six games.
More News
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Ineffective in relief Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Struggles against Arizona•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Starting in the desert•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Makes 30 saves in Saturday's shootout loss•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Will start Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Allows four in loss to Flyers•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...