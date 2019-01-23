Canadiens' Carey Price: Starting in goal Wednesday
Price will defend the home net Wednesday versus the Coyotes, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.
Price has come into his own since the calendar flipped to 2019, sporting a 1.59 GAA and a .951 save percentage in the new year. His numbers balloon further on home ice, owning a 1.02 GAA and a .966 save percentage at the Bell Centre. While the Coyotes average just 2.56 goals per game on the road this season, they've proven to be formidable over the last seven games with a 5-1-1 record.
