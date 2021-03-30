Price will defend the blue paint during Tuesday's road game versus the Senators, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Price struggled in his last start March 20 versus Vancouver, surrendering four goals on just 18 shots, but he ultimately picked up his 10th win of the season thanks to strong goal support from his teammates. The 33-year-old backstop will attempt to secure his 11th victory of the campaign in a road matchup with an Ottawa team that's averaging 2.83 goals per game at home this year, 22nd in the NHL.