Canadiens' Carey Price: Starting in Ottawa
Price will patrol the crease in Thursday's road game against the Senators.
Price was sharp in his last start Tuesday against Ottawa, turning aside 28 of 30 shots en route to a 5-2 home victory. The veteran netminder will hope to perform similarly against the same opponent Thursday, but this time he'll be facing the Senators in their own barn, where they've compiled a 9-4-2 record this season.
