Canadiens' Carey Price: Starting in the desert
Price will start Thursday night against the Coyotes, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Price gets the start against a team that ranks last in the NHL in goals scored (2.4 goals per game) and one that he owns. In nine starts against the Coyotes, Price is a perfect 9-0-0 with a 1.76 GAA and .938 save percentage.
More News
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Makes 30 saves in Saturday's shootout loss•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Will start Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Allows four in loss to Flyers•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: In the crease Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Posts third straight strong performance•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Slated for Sunday start•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...