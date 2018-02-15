Play

Canadiens' Carey Price: Starting in the desert

Price will start Thursday night against the Coyotes, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Price gets the start against a team that ranks last in the NHL in goals scored (2.4 goals per game) and one that he owns. In nine starts against the Coyotes, Price is a perfect 9-0-0 with a 1.76 GAA and .938 save percentage.

