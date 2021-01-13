Price is projected to start between the pipes on the road in Wednesday's Opening Night matchup with the Maple Leafs, Jean-Francois Chaumont of Le Journal de Montreal reports.

Price played well against Toronto last season, picking up three wins in three starts while posting a respectable .912 save percentage. The Maple Leafs were one of the highest scoring teams in the NHL last campaign, and they didn't lose any major pieces this offseason, so Price will once again have his work cut out for him Wednesday.