Canadiens' Carey Price: Starting in Winnipeg

Price will patrol the crease during Monday's road matchup with Winnipeg, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Price was a little shaky in his last start Saturday against the Oilers, surrendering four goals on 26 shots en route to a 4-3 loss. The 32-year-old backstop will try to bounce back in a road matchup with a Jets team that's only averaging 2.78 goals per game at home this campaign, 27th in the NHL.