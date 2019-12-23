Canadiens' Carey Price: Starting in Winnipeg
Price will patrol the crease during Monday's road matchup with Winnipeg, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Price was a little shaky in his last start Saturday against the Oilers, surrendering four goals on 26 shots en route to a 4-3 loss. The 32-year-old backstop will try to bounce back in a road matchup with a Jets team that's only averaging 2.78 goals per game at home this campaign, 27th in the NHL.
