Canadiens' Carey Price: Starting Monday

Price will guard the cage in Monday's tilt against the Islanders, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

Since coming back from his lower-body injury Nov. 25, Price has reaffirmed his status as a workhorse starting 19 of the last 20 games, putting up an impressive .929 save percentage and 2.38 GAA throughout the span. However, he'll have a tough test awaiting him in the Bell Centre, as the Islanders rank second in the NHL for goals scored per game (3.41), and have lit the lamp five and seven times respectfully in their last two games