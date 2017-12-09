Canadiens' Carey Price: Starting Saturday
Price has been confirmed as the starting goalie for Saturday night's game against Edmonton, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Price will making his eighth consecutive start and is looking to halt a two-game losing streak. He stopped 34 of 37 shots in his previous start Thursday and has slowly lowered his goals-against average (3.00) while his save percentage has creeped above .900.
