Price will start against the Maple Leafs on Saturday, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Montreal hasn't played since last Saturday, when Price held the fort in a 2-1 victory over these same two teams, and should be well rested for the contest. With the Canadiens playing back-to-back this weekend, Jake Allen is expected start Sunday's game against Ottawa.
More News
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Gives team chance to win every game•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Guarding net Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Loses second straight start•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: In goal Wednesday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Falls to Senators•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: In goal against Ottawa•