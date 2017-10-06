Canadiens' Carey Price: Starting Saturday against Washington
Price will guard the cage in Saturday's road game against the Capitals, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Price was razor-sharp in his season debut Thursday against the Sabres, turning aside 43 of the 45 shots he faced en route to a 3-2 shootout victory. The 30-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling in a matchup with a Capitals squad that potted five goals in their season opener against the Senators.
More News
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Stops 43 in win•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Patrolling crease Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: In goal Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Inks eight-year extension•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Eliminated from playoffs with Game 6 defeat•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: In goal for Saturday's Game 6•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...