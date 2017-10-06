Canadiens' Carey Price: Starting Saturday against Washington

Price will guard the cage in Saturday's road game against the Capitals, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Price was razor-sharp in his season debut Thursday against the Sabres, turning aside 43 of the 45 shots he faced en route to a 3-2 shootout victory. The 30-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling in a matchup with a Capitals squad that potted five goals in their season opener against the Senators.