Canadiens' Carey Price: Starting season opener
Price will guard the goal in Wednesday's road matchup with the Maple Leafs, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.
Price wasn't great during preseason action, posting a 1-2-0 record while registering a sub-par 3.77 GAA and .862 save percentage in four appearances. The veteran netminder will look to start the regular season off on the right foot by picking up a road win in a tough matchup with a high-flying Maple Leafs offense led by the dangerous duo of John Tavares and Auston Matthews.
More News
