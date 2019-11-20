Canadiens' Carey Price: Starting second straight
Price will guard the cage during Wednesday's home game against the Senators.
Price didn't play well in the first half of the Canadiens' back-to-back set Tuesday against Columbus, surrendering five goals on 26 shots en route to a 5-2 defeat. The 32-year-old backstop will look to bounce back in a favorable home matchup with an Ottawa team that's gone 3-7-1 on the road this year.
