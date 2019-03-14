Canadiens' Carey Price: Starting Thursday

Price will be back in net for Thursday's road game against the Islanders, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Price is coming off the 315th win of his career, setting a franchise record, and is still basking in the spotlight as he prepares for Islanders. The Canadiens are in a fight for a wild card spot, so Price might start the team's final 12 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories