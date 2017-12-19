Canadiens' Carey Price: Starting Tuesday in Vancouver

Price will guard the cage in Tuesday's road game against the Canucks.

Price has been dialed in recently, maintaining a superb 1.51 GAA and .957 save percentage through his last two starts. The 30-year-old netminder will look to stay sharp Tuesday and pick up his 10th victory of the campaign in a favorable road matchup with a Canucks club that's only averaging 2.29 goals per game at home this season, 29th in the NHL.