Canadiens' Carey Price: Starting Wednesday
Price is in line to start in goal in Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Panthers, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.
Price got his first taste of preseason action Monday against New Jersey, turning aside eight of nine shots before being replaced by Cayden Primeau for the second half of the contest. The 32-year-old may stay in the game longer Thursday, but it'd be a surprise to see him play all three periods.
More News
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Gets starting nod Monday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Comes up short Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Between pipes Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Stymies Bolts to keep playoff pace•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Gets starting nod Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Helps Habs keep pace for wild card•
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.