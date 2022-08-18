Price (knee) has not responded well to treatment and is unlikely to be available to start the 2022-23 season, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

It's expected Price will officially be placed on long-term injured reserve before the season starts. It's also possible Price is unable to play at all in 2022-23, so the Canadiens will likely be leaning more heavily on Jake Allen and Sam Montembeault for the upcoming campaign. Price has four years left on a deal that carries a $10.5 million cap hit, and the future of his playing career is murky at best.