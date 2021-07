Price was fantastic in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final against Tampa Bay on Monday, turning aside 32 of 34 shots in a 3-2 overtime victory.

Price was especially solid at the end of the third period and the start of overtime, standing firm in the face of a four-minute Tampa Bay power play. With the victory -- his 13th of the postseason -- Price and the Canadiens will now travel to Tampa Bay to face elimination again in Game 5 on Wednesday.