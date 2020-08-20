Price made 26 saves on 29 shots in a 5-3 win over the Flyers on Wednesday in Game 5.

Wednesday's game was a back-and-forth battle, but Price was able to hold the lead over the last nine minutes after Nick Suzuki's go-ahead goal. The series had largely been a goaltending duel between Price and Carter Hart prior to Game 5. The 33-year-old Price has now allowed eight goals on 132 shots for a .939 save percentage in his last five games. He'll look to help the Canadiens even the series in Friday's Game 6.