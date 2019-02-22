Canadiens' Carey Price: Stays hot at home
Price turned aside 29 of 30 shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Flyers.
Price was able to coast to victory Thursday with the Canadiens opening up a 5-0 lead after two periods. Philadelphia spoiled Price's bid for a shutout midway through the third period, on a goal by Michael Raffl. The Canadiens' netminder, in front of the home crowd, has enjoyed nothing but success this month, going 5-0-1 in six February starts. Rounding into form at the right time for Montreal, Price will see his record move to 25-16-5 after this most recent win, to go along with a 2.53 GAA and .917 save percentage.
