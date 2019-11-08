Canadiens' Carey Price: Stellar outing goes to waste
Price made 40 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Flyers on Thursday.
Montreal had no business being in Tuesday's game, but Price's heroics allowed the visitors to walk away with a point. The Canadiens' netminder made several highlight-reel saves, although, Price definitely wants the goal that ended things back, as Sean Couturier's shot managed to make it over the line after sneaking under the arm of Montreal's netminder. Price now holds a 7-4-2 record in 2019-20.
