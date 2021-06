Price made 27 saves on 30 shots in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Jets in Game 1.

Playing absolutely outstanding in Round 1 against the Leafs, Price was back at it again in Round 2 against the Jets, robbing Kyle Connor in the slot early in the third period. The 33-year-old held down the fort for the Habs and granted them the 1-0 series lead after making key saves late in the game. Price will look to continue his stellar form in Friday night's Game 2.