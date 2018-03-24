Canadiens' Carey Price: Stepping into crease against Capitals

Price will start in goal Saturday evening against the visiting Capitals, Luc Gelinas of RDS reports.

Antti Niemi shut out the lowly Sabres on Friday, so with any luck on behalf of his fantasy owners, Price will follow suit against a Capitals team that boasts the league's sixth-best power play thanks in large part to Alexander Ovechkin, who's scored in roughly 60 percent of his games this season. We're playing up the luck factor when it comes to Price since he's done very little to help his own cause. One of the most popular goalies in the league, Price owns a 3.11 GAA and .898 save percentage in 18 outings following the calendar flip to 2018.