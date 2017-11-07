Canadiens' Carey Price: Still sitting Tuesday

Price (lower body) did not take part in Tuesday's morning skate, Arpon Basu of The Athletic Montreal reports.

This development, in conjunction with the confirmation that Charlie Lindgren will get the starting nod against Vegas on Tuesday, rules Price out for a third consecutive contest. After a poor start to the season that has seen the 2015 Vezina Trophy win just three games thus far, an extended stay in the press box could be just what the doctor ordered. Look for updates on Price's status ahead of Thursday's game against the Wild.