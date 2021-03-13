Price will guard the road goal in Saturday's game versus the Flames.
Price is enjoying an outstanding March, as he's given up exactly one goal in four straight games, recording a .963 save percentage and a 3-0-1 record. It's an encouraging sign after the veteran netminder posted an .888 save percentage through his first 12 appearances of the year. Meanwhile, the Flames have had a mediocre start to the month, losing three of five games but averaging 3.2 goals per contest.
