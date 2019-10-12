Canadiens' Carey Price: Stopping pucks Saturday
Price will be in net Saturday night when the Canadiens take on St. Louis at home, Stu Cowan of The Montreal Gazette reports.
Price is primed to make his fourth start of the campaign and currently holds a 1-1-1 record on the year. He and the Habs will be in tough Saturday, facing a Blues team that is off to a 3-0-1 start in their quest to defend Lord Stanley's mug. Price, in two meetings with the Blues last season, posted a 1-1-0 record with a .891 save percentage and 3.01 GAA.
