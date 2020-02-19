Canadiens' Carey Price: Stopping pucks Tuesday
Price will get the road start against the Red Wings on Tuesday, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Price has endured a rough stretch with four straight losses and an .895 save percentage, but all those games were against contenders. Things will be different Tuesday against the lowly Red Wings, who rank last in the league with a mere 2.03 goals per home game.
