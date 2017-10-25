Canadiens' Carey Price: Stops 26 for first regulation win
Price made 26 saves in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Panthers.
Price's team made life easy for its struggling netminder, out-shooting the opposition 37-27 while scoring five unanswered goals after falling behind 1-0 early in the second period. Performances like this have come few and far between for the Canadiens, who are 2-6-1 and have been outscored 34-17 even after this effort. Price's numbers reflect his team's struggles, as he's 2-5-1 with a 3.55 GAA and .890 save percentage.
