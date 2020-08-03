Price made 39 saves while giving up two goals in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win versus Pittsburgh.
Price stood on his head early in the game by making 18 saves in the opening period. The netminder was eventually beaten twice but held on to secure the win. If the Habs get past the Penguins, it will almost certainly be due to two more commanding performances from Price.
More News
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Guarding crease for Game 1•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Starting exhibition game•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Selected best goalie in NHLPA poll•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Yields four more goals in loss•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Facing Predators•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Struck by Lightning•