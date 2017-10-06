Play

Canadiens' Carey Price: Stops 43 in win

Price turned aside 43 of 45 shots in a shootout win against the Sabres on Thursday.

Price certainly earned his win in this one. However, if there is any goalie you can rely on to step it up, it's Price. Last season, he had his worst save percentage in four years, and it was still a well-above-average .923.

