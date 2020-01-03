Canadiens' Carey Price: Strong play not enough

Price made 21 saves in a 2-1 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday night.

Price has run hot-and-cold this season and right now, he's in one of those cold runs. He entered Thursday with a 1-3 record in his last four starts and he'd allowed at least four goals in each of the losses (15 goals in three games). In fact, Price had just one single-game save percentage better than .889 in his last five starts. Ugh. Price was better than that Thursday, but he needs to be the Habs' best player pretty much every night.