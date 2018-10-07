Canadiens' Carey Price: Strong second start

Price stopped 21-of-22 pucks in Saturday's 5-1 win over Pittsburgh.

Price was phenomenal between the pipes Saturday, repeatedly making the second save and stopping tough shots in traffic. The former Hart Trophy winning goaltender looked every bit like his old self on the road in Pittsburgh, and will look to keep the good times rolling against the Kings on Thursday.

