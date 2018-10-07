Canadiens' Carey Price: Strong second start
Price stopped 21-of-22 pucks in Saturday's 5-1 win over Pittsburgh.
Price was phenomenal between the pipes Saturday, repeatedly making the second save and stopping tough shots in traffic. The former Hart Trophy winning goaltender looked every bit like his old self on the road in Pittsburgh, and will look to keep the good times rolling against the Kings on Thursday.
More News
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Starting Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Makes 23 saves in OT loss•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Starting season opener•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Allows three goals in two periods•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Projected to start Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Struggles against Maple Leafs•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...