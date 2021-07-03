Price allowed five goals on 29 shots in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Lightning in Game 3. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

Price has now yielded 13 goals in three games, which has the Canadiens staring down a 3-0 deficit in the series. The 33-year-old didn't have the best rebound control Friday, as two of the goals saw him only get a piece of the shot. Price is still likely to start Monday's Game 4, but the Lightning have to be heavy favorites in that contest, which makes Price a risky fantasy option.