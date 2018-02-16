Canadiens' Carey Price: Struggles against Arizona

Price allowed five goals on 21 shots in Thursday's loss to the Coyotes.

Price has managed just one win in his last seven starts, falling to 15-21-5 on the season with a .904 save percentage. The Habs are now a whopping 12 points behind the Hurricanes for the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference, making the playoffs appear out of reach. Given the struggles of the team and their starting goaltender, it's hard to recommend Price as a sufficient fantasy play right now.