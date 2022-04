Price allowed six goals on 34 shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Flyers.

After getting zero goals of support from Montreal's offense in his first two starts of the season, Price did himself no favors in the third, allowing two goals in each period. James van Riemsdyk scored the first and last goals against Price, and the Flyers added four others in between. Price is 0-3 this season, but the important thing is that he's healthy and should be able to hit the ground running next year.