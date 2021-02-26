Price allowed five goals on 29 shots in a 6-3 loss to the Jets on Thursday. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

Price's slump continued Thursday, as he's now allowed 14 goals in his last three games. Joel Armia scored twice in the first period to give Price a lead to protect, but the 33-year-old goalie fell apart over the last 40 minutes. He dropped to 5-4-3 with a 3.13 GAA and an .888 save percentage in 12 outings. The case for Jake Allen to see more playing time is only getting stronger with every poor outing from Price. A starting goalie for Saturday's rematch with the Jets has yet to be announced.