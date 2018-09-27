Canadiens' Carey Price: Struggles against Maple Leafs
Price allowed five goals on 26 shots in a 5-3 preseason loss to the Maple Leafs on Wednesday.
Injuries have slowed down Price over the last few seasons. Regardless, it's hard to ignore his 3.11 GAA and .900 save percentage in 49 games last season. Price is 31 and now four seasons removed from his MVP year. Owners shouldn't draft him assuming he's going to return to his 2014-15 form.
More News
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: In goal Wednesday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Logs 60 minutes Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Set to start Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Makes 20 saves in preseason action•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Gets starting nod Wednesday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Should see at least 50 outings in 2018-19•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...