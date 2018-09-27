Canadiens' Carey Price: Struggles against Maple Leafs

Price allowed five goals on 26 shots in a 5-3 preseason loss to the Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

Injuries have slowed down Price over the last few seasons. Regardless, it's hard to ignore his 3.11 GAA and .900 save percentage in 49 games last season. Price is 31 and now four seasons removed from his MVP year. Owners shouldn't draft him assuming he's going to return to his 2014-15 form.