Canadiens' Carey Price: Struggles versus Blue Jackets

Price yielded three goals on 26 shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Playing on consecutive days didn't go so well for Price, as he followed up Saturday's shutout with a dud. The 32-year-old dropped to 22-18-4 with a 2.75 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 44 starts. While the Canadiens have playoff hopes, expect coach Claude Julien to use Price frequently, even in back-to-back situations at times. The heavy usage makes the netminder reliable for fantasy owners.