Price yielded five goals on 28 shots in a 6-5 shootout loss to the Canucks on Wednesday.

It was a back-and-forth game, but the Canadiens only held a lead for 32 seconds late in the third period. Playing from behind didn't go all that well, and Price ultimately took the loss in the shootout with tallies from Bo Horvat and J.T. Miller. With 11 goals allowed in three appearances, Price has not had a great start to 2020-21. The second of three games versus the Canucks is Thursday, which makes it likely that Jake Allen will get his second start of the year for the Habs.