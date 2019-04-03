Canadiens' Carey Price: Stymies Bolts to keep playoff pace

Price turned aside 22 of 24 shots in Tuesday's win over the Lightning.

Price benefited greatly from the defensive game in front of him, but not many goalies can keep the Lightning to just two goals. The veteran netminder is on top of his game as the Habs fight for their playoff lives, and the win helped them gain two points on the Blue Jackets, who lost Tuesday. Price has two more tough contests to claim a playoff bid -- Tuesday versus the Capitals and Thursday against the Maple Leafs.