Price was diagnosed with a concussion and will miss at least one week, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Price took a shot off his head in Monday's game against Edmonton and eventually left the contest despite finishing the first period. Now, he'll miss at least the next four games while dealing with a concussion. The 33-year-old owns a 2.64 GAA and .901 save percentage through 25 games and recently missed six games with a lower-body issue. Jake Allen will likely handle a bulk of the workload with Cayden Primeau serving as the backup.